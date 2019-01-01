About Kevin Sterneckert
Kevin has a keen understanding of value chain challenges. Previous roles include merchandising, technology and operations for Fortune 500 companies as well as Gartner Research VP. Kevin’s industry experience includes serving as CIO, head of supply chain, inventor, and operations development.
More From Kevin Sterneckert
Marketing
Stock It and They Will Come: The Inside Psychology of Specialty Grocery Stores
A shopper's perception of choice should be the driving force behind a retailer's assortment strategy.