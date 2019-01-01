Keyoor Purani

Besides being the professor of marketing at IIM Kozhikode, Prof. Purani is also the executive director of IIMK LIVE, the business incubator cell of IIM Kozhikode. Prior to IIM Kozhikode, he has served as an Assistant Professor at Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) for almost five years.

Prof. Purani was one of the members of Board of Governors, IIM Kozhikode Society, June 2016 - June 2018. In the past, he has also worked on papers such as Equity brand: evolution of a brand from stock market and The moderating role of industrial experience in the job satisfaction, intention to leave relationship: an empirical study among salesmen in India.

Prof. Purani holds a PhD in Management as well as an MBA in Marketing.