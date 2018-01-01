Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal

Guest Writer
Founding Chairman, KBW Investments

Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, a proponent of high quality healthy living and an advocate of animal rights, strongly believes in the application of clean and green methodologies to daily life. As an avid healthpreneur with an interest in cuisine, Khaled enthusiastically adopted a vegan lifestyle and is interested in enterprises that endeavor to bring these same positive lifestyle choices into the mainstream consciousness. A figure of business, technology enthusiast, and the founding chairman of KBW Investments, Khaled has holdings on five continents. Often investing in transformational solution-based ventures, the KBW portfolio includes both established businesses and early stage  ventures—including those in advanced technology and clean energy—at the intersection of innovation and economic stability. A member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, Khaled is a motivated spokesperson for entrepreneurs in the Middle East, and endeavors to educate on animal rights while simultaneously advocating the benefits of going green, and sustainability. One practical application of his advocacy is in his capacity as chairman of the elected Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF) Trustee Board, where he works to advance Saudi Arabia’s green building targets.

