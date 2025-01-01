Khaled Nuseibeh

Education

Khaled Nuseibeh is the Chief Executive Officer of Hala, where he leads the company’s business operations and strategic direction. His primary focus is on simplifying journeys by providing reliable and convenient app-based taxi services.

As CEO, Nuseibeh works closely with the RTA, Careem, taxi partners, and his team to expand Hala’s operations and grow its network of partners, aligned with Dubai’s goal of achieving 80% e-hail adoption. In 2022, Hala contributed 37% of Dubai’s e-hailing market and continues to enhance operational efficiency and mapping tools to better connect the city.

Under Nuseibeh’s leadership, Hala has transformed how Dubai residents and tourists move and plan their days. The company has rapidly expanded its fleet to around 13,000 vehicles and onboarded over 24,000 captains. Nuseibeh also led the launch of Hala Home, a dedicated centre focused on captain well-being, fostering a culture of inclusivity, belonging, care, and ownership.

With over 22 years of experience in the technology and transportation industries, Nuseibeh has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in dynamic markets. Before joining Hala, he held senior leadership roles at regional technology and telecommunications companies, including Careem, du, Zain, and Optus Singtel.

In July 2024, Hala announced its entry into the Egyptian market through a partnership with MwaslaTech, a leading provider of smart transport and shared mobility solutions.

Previously, as General Manager for Emerging Markets and GCC at Careem, Nuseibeh led operations across nine key markets: Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Palestine, Lebanon, Algeria and Morocco.

During his five-year tenure, he drove substantial growth in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, achieved the highest reliability levels in Morocco, and elevated Jordan’s taxi business to the highest market share value. Notably, he grew Careem Qatar fivefold in just 12 months and achieved top service levels across the region.

Nuseibeh holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics Engineering from Essex University in Colchester, United Kingdom, and a Master of Science in Data Communications from Kingston University in London, United Kingdom.

Passionate about business growth and people development, Nuseibeh embodies Hala’s core values, believing that people are at the heart of the business and that a strong, inspired team drives long-term success.