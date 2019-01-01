Khalid Ismail

Khaled Ismail is a senior marketing professional with more than 25 years of international experience in advertising, sales, branding, and communications. He is co-founder and Chief “Let’s Talk” Officer at 1TAM (1 Thing About Me), the result of his fascination for the new digital communications revolution and discovery of the world of algorithm. 1TAM is the first Middle East home grown full-fledged social media app. It is a free unfiltered vlogging platform allowing users to express themselves, seek opinions, and connect with like-minded individuals from around the world.

In addition to his role at 1TAM, Ismail is a serial investor who holds shares in five startups and established organizations around the world, including Green Source Energy, an American environmental technology company, Cedrus Bank, a Lebanese private bank, Caliente, a Swedish beverage company, and Tessera, a security and business continuity consultancy. Ismail is a blogger, an International Conference Speaker, Chairman and Board Member of the Marketing Society Middle East, and VP of Communications - Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa at Tetra Pak. Ismail holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University, Canada. He also completed several executive programs in leadership and management at Ashridge - UK, IMD - Switzerland and Harvard Business School - USA.