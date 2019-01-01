My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Khalid Ismail

Khalid Ismail

Co-Founder and Chief ‘Let’s Talk” Officer, 1TAM

About Khalid Ismail

Khaled Ismail is a senior marketing professional with more than 25 years of international experience in advertising, sales, branding, and communications. He is co-founder and Chief “Let’s Talk” Officer at 1TAM (1 Thing About Me), the result of his fascination for the new digital communications revolution and discovery of the world of algorithm. 1TAM is the first Middle East home grown full-fledged social media app. It is a free unfiltered vlogging platform allowing users to express themselves, seek opinions, and connect with like-minded individuals from around the world.

In addition to his role at 1TAM, Ismail is a serial investor who holds shares in five startups and established organizations around the world, including Green Source Energy, an American environmental technology company, Cedrus Bank, a Lebanese private bank, Caliente, a Swedish beverage company, and Tessera, a security and business continuity consultancy. Ismail is a blogger, an International Conference Speaker, Chairman and Board Member of the Marketing Society Middle East, and VP of Communications - Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa at Tetra Pak. Ismail holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University, Canada. He also completed several executive programs in leadership and management at Ashridge - UK, IMD - Switzerland and Harvard Business School - USA. 

More From Khalid Ismail

What It's Like Being An Entrepreneur While Still Keeping A Day Job
Startups

What It's Like Being An Entrepreneur While Still Keeping A Day Job

Being an entrepreneur is as difficult as climbing Mount Everest. Attempting to be an entrepreneur whilst keeping a day job, is like climbing Mount Everest with flip flops.
4 min read