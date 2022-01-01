Signing out of account, Standby...
Kimberly Highfield
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of SportPort™
Kim Highfield merges the worlds of high fashion and modern technology and has set a growing trend of high-performance fabrics, patented technologies and exclusive designer styling. A prolific speaker and motivator, Highfield shares her unique insights on how to lead a purpose-driven brand.
It's a Golden Age for Brands That Fall Into This Category. Does Yours Make the Cut?
In an economic world in which customers seek brands that act on their promises more than ever, it's critical to fine-tune your mission, values and community connections.
