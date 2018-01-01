Kimberly Stansell

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 10. Hang Out Your Shingle and Sell
Ready for Anything

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 10. Hang Out Your Shingle and Sell

In the last installment of our 10-part series, putting your passion to the test.
2 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 9. Execute Your Marketing Plan
Starting a Business

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 9. Execute Your Marketing Plan

You'll need to be ready when customers start calling. Here's how to prepare for those initial queries.
2 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 8. Build Your Support Team
Starting a Business

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 8. Build Your Support Team

Even solopreneurs can benefit from a support network. Here's how to develop an advisory board and get the help you need.
3 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 7. Develop a Marketing Plan
Marketing

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 7. Develop a Marketing Plan

Learn ways to spread the word about your new business. Plus, how to win your first customers.
4 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 6. Name Your Business
Starting a Business

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 6. Name Your Business

How to decide what you call your company. Plus, choosing a business structure.
3 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 5: Find Financing
Project Grow

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 5: Find Financing

Today, you'll learn where look for the money you need to launch. Part five in a 10-part series to help you start a business.
3 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 4. Write Your Business Plan
Project Grow

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 4. Write Your Business Plan

In today's installment of our series to help you launch a new venture, you'll put your concept on paper.
3 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 1. Finding the Right Fit
Starting a Business

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 1. Finding the Right Fit

If you're really serious about starting a business, our daily guide will help turn your vision into a reality.
3 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 2. Research Your Business Idea
Project Grow

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 2. Research Your Business Idea

Carving out a niche in the marketplace is crucial to survival. Here's how to evaluate your chances of success.
3 min read
Two Weeks to Startup: Day 3. Calculating Startup Costs
Starting a Business

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 3. Calculating Startup Costs

You'll want a good estimate of the cash you need to launch. These tips can help. The third in a 10-part series.
2 min read
