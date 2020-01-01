Kook Fei Wong

Kook Fei Wong is CEO of Shareable Asset. He has 34 years of working experience in the banking and finance industry and has held various senior positions in global banking institutions and financial services companies. He aims to improve the debt capital market fundraising landscape to be more cost efficient and provide a secure investment platform where asset owners and investors converge.

Building the Next Stage of Fintech

By leveraging technology and blockchain, Shareable Asset plans to continue the evolution of the financial services space
