Krish Ramakrishnan

Guest Writer

Krish, co-founder of Blue Jeans Network, is a serial entrepreneur who has been founder and CEO of several successful startups. Prior to Blue Jeans, he was an Entrepeneur-In-Residence (EIR) at Accel Partners. During his career, Krish has worked for NET, PeerLogic, Bell Labs, and Perkin-Elmer. He has an MSCS from Monmouth University and a BS (Physics) from Madras University, India.