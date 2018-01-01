Krish Ramakrishnan

Krish, co-founder of Blue Jeans Network, is a serial entrepreneur who has been founder and CEO of several successful startups. Prior to Blue Jeans, he was an Entrepeneur-In-Residence (EIR) at Accel Partners. During his career, Krish has worked for NET, PeerLogic, Bell Labs, and Perkin-Elmer. He has an MSCS from Monmouth University and a BS (Physics) from Madras University, India.
Company Culture
Corporate Culture Redefined: The 'See-Through' Office
Open up your board meetings. Collaborate more. And see the good things that will result.
Innovators
How Being an Outlier Set Me on My Entrepreneurial Path
An entrepreneur born in a small Indian village explains that thinking outside the box comes naturally when you're born to see things from the outside looking in.