About Kristen Griffin
Kristen Griffin is vice president of student services at University of Phoenix who ensures working-adult students have the services they need to juggle school and life. As a leader she coaches from the heart, inspiring people to ditch mediocrity, attain their goals, and transform their lives.
More From Kristen Griffin
Hiring
Employers Need the Freshen Up Their Playbook In The Fight To Attract and Retain Talent
As employees get more picky about where they work, education is a crucial weapon in keeping them happy