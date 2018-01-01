Ksenia Chabanenko

Ksenia Chabanenko

Guest Writer
BizDev & Global Communications Director at My.com

Ksenia Chabanenko works in business development and comminications for My.com, the Silicon Valley subsidiary of LSE Mail.Ru Group. She is advisor in several startups and venture-capital funds and speaker at multiple tech conferences. Chabanenko is the author of the first book about Twitter, in which every sentence is no more than 140 characters.

More From Ksenia Chabanenko

5 Steps to Nail an Event in Silicon Valley Without Big Brand Backing
Networking Events

5 Steps to Nail an Event in Silicon Valley Without Big Brand Backing

Considering your first ever tech event in the Valley? Here is what a newbie entrepreneur can do to successfully pull it off.
4 min read
4 Tips on Nailing an Interview With a Reporter
Media Coverage

4 Tips on Nailing an Interview With a Reporter

Scoring an interview with a top-tier reporter is a big step in an entrepreneur's journey. But it can be a wasted opportunity without proper preparation.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.