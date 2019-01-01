Kushal Nahata is responsible for driving the vision, strategy and growth at FarEye. A dynamic leader, Kushal drives the culture of 'customer-first' at FarEye which enables the team to deliver value to FarEye's 100+ clients globally. He is an effervescent thinker who is passionate about enabling digital transformation of logistics enterprises and is constantly working towards empowering companies to champion operational efficiency and customer experience.

Under his leadership, FarEye has achieved a 300% growth rate with an impressive geographical expansion. Kushal enjoys training budding entrepreneurs and guiding them through their journey.