Kyle Hegarty

Kyle is the Managing Director of Leadership Nomad, part of TSL Marketing, where he focuses on helping companies expand across the globe. Kyle looks at how companies connect with themselves and their customers with a concentration on communication, sales and marketing and management leadership. He has trained thousands of executives, a faculty lecturer for Singapore Management University (SMU) and is a frequent speaker at business and management conferences around the world.

His first book on cross-cultural communication will be published by Nicholas Brealey in 2020.