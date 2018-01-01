Landon Ledford

Partnerships
Restaurants and Delivery Platforms Actually Can Prosper Happily Ever After
Delivery platforms are basically the advent of ecommerce in one of the last bastions of local business.
Marketing Ideas
12 Simple Ways Restaurants Can Increase Revenue
Choose the ideas that make the most sense, test and track them one at a time to see how it impacts your business.
Marketing Ideas
You Can Do Super Bowl Marketing on a Shoestring Budget
It's doesn't matter that you can't afford a Super Bowl ad when all your customers are within driving distance.
Ready for Anything
Get Out of the Dark Ages of Cold Calling and Business Cards. Modernize Your Marketing Now.
Here are four ways to update your approach to email marketing, website design and more.