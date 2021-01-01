Laura Cowan, Esq., CPA
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Attorney and Creator of the FLAME™ Membership for Entrepreneurs
Laura Cowan is an award-winning attorney, CPA and founder of the Law Office of Laura Cowan in New York City. She is also the creator of FLAME, a unique, one-stop shopping membership for entrepreneurs. Visit her website to learn more.
Follow Laura Cowan, Esq., CPA on Social
Latest
3 Ways to Protect Your Business Without Hiring a Lawyer
Addressing potential legal issues might seem daunting, but ignoring them could put you out of business.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
Roger David
CEO of GSR Brands
-
Brendan P. Keegan
CEO of Merchants Fleet
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Zeb Evans
CEO & Co-Founder of ClickUp
-
Liana Zavo
CEO of ZavoMedia Group
-
Julie Guest
CEO of Bolder and Louder
-
Paul Fitzgerald
Founder and CEO