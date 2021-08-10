Laura Gerrits-Gedvile
CEO, The Holistic Enterprise
Laura Gerrits-Gedvile is the CEO of The Holistic Enterprise, a team of experts helping CEOs to implement new management strategies that enable organizations to adapt to a changing world. Since 2010, they have led and worked hands-on with Scandinavian and Northern European CEOs and business owners in more than 27 different industries.
Latest
The CEO Cheat Sheet: What Every CEO Should Do In Their First 90 Days
There's an old saying, "you can't read the label when you're sitting inside the jar," and this is precisely where new CEOs come in.
