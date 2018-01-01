Lauren Hasegawa

Lauren Hasegawa

Lauren Hasegawa is a civil structural engineer with a degree from the University of Western Ontario. She founded Bridgit, a mobile and web communication platform for the construction industry in December 2012 with Mallorie Brodie. Lauren is an active mentor to young women in construction and is a recent graduate of The Next 36.

More From Lauren Hasegawa

Be Selfless, and You May Develop Products Customers Actually Want
Starting a Business

Be Selfless, and You May Develop Products Customers Actually Want

When you make other people's problems your own, their happiness will be your success.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.