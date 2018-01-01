Lauren Keys

Guest Writer
Editor-in-Chief at DealCrunch
Lauren Keys is editor-in-chief at DealCrunch.com, an online publication that highlights the retail industry’s influential companies, up-and-coming startups, business solutions and more. With deep dives into brands and trends, DealCrunch keeps retail executives informed of relevant industry news.

5 Ways Disruption Has Changed the World -- And How Businesses Can Adapt to the Future
Disruption

Disruptive companies anticipate consumer needs and seek solutions to problems that may not have even fully developed into pain points yet.
