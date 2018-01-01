Lauren McGoodwin

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Career Contessa
Lauren McGoodwin left the recruiting world to launch Career Contessa in 2013 to help women build successful careers via content, coaching and online education. Career Contessa now helps over 1 million women navigate their careers each year.

The Worst Advice I Ever Received

When a consultant told me to abandon part of my business strategy, I had to take a hard look at my priorities.
This Female Leader Shares Why She Never Let 'No' Stop Her

This is how I got a seat at the table.
