Guest Writer
President of xInsights
Len Devanna, president of Trepoint, has worked in digital marketing for 25 years. He has helped startups to $180-billion companies transform and integrate how they serve their audiences through digital media.

What Businesses Can Learn from #DeleteUber
Crisis Management

Is your company prepared for a brand crisis?
5 min read
How to Recruit 'Real' Digital Marketing Gurus
Recruiting

Learn how to decipher a digital talent dud from a digital talent stud.
7 min read
4 Ways To Diagnose Your Customer Journey
Customer Loyalty

Step outside of the norm and see what you look like from the outside.
8 min read
It's Not Only OK for Your Employees to Engage Through Digital -- It's a Must
Employee Engagement

Here are five ways to boost staffer engagement -- and your bottom line -- through social media and other digital outlets.
6 min read
Why Smart Companies Are Making Customer Experience a C-Suite Job
Customer Experience

Putting a senior executive in charge of managing customer experience is a powerful way to align departments happy in their silos.
6 min read
