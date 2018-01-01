Len Devanna

Crisis Management
What Businesses Can Learn from #DeleteUber
Is your company prepared for a brand crisis?
Recruiting
How to Recruit 'Real' Digital Marketing Gurus
Learn how to decipher a digital talent dud from a digital talent stud.
Customer Loyalty
4 Ways To Diagnose Your Customer Journey
Step outside of the norm and see what you look like from the outside.
Employee Engagement
It's Not Only OK for Your Employees to Engage Through Digital -- It's a Must
Here are five ways to boost staffer engagement -- and your bottom line -- through social media and other digital outlets.
Customer Experience
Why Smart Companies Are Making Customer Experience a C-Suite Job
Putting a senior executive in charge of managing customer experience is a powerful way to align departments happy in their silos.