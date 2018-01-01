Matt Lautz

As CEO of Corvisa, Matt Lautz is responsible for business development, strategic partnerships and product vision. Lautz previously served as president and CIO for Corvisa. Matt has also served as the CIO for Corvisa's parent company, Novation Companies, Inc., for the past three years during which he has played a key role in the technology strategy of Novation's brands. He is a founder of Corvisa. 

Good Customer Service Is Your Best Holiday Marketing Investment (Infographic)
Customer Service

Good Customer Service Is Your Best Holiday Marketing Investment (Infographic)

The team member talking to the customer is really the most important person in your company. At least to the customer.
1 min read
5 Customer Service Tips to Avoid Scrooge-Like Behavior
Holidays

5 Customer Service Tips to Avoid Scrooge-Like Behavior

This time of year means more business, which also means more frustrated customers.
3 min read
3 Reasons Why Startups Should Consider Launching in the Midwest
Project Grow

3 Reasons Why Startups Should Consider Launching in the Midwest

With 'Silicon Prairie' touting increased job growth and a cost-friendly lifestyle, the Midwest is a force to be reckoned with.
4 min read
