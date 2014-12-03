5 Customer Service Tips to Avoid Scrooge-Like Behavior

This time of year means more business, which also means more frustrated customers.

learn more about Matt Lautz

By Matt Lautz

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Retailers love the holiday shopping season, and with good reason. It's the time of year when many businesses take in a large portion of their overall revenue -- national holiday sales last year alone surpassed $600 billion.

While an increase in sales is great for the bottom line, the holiday season also means an increase in customer interactions, which unfortunately doesn't always result in glad tidings or great joy. A recent survey by CorvisaCloud and uSamp found that more than two-thirds (69 percent) of consumers said customer service was worse during the holiday season than the rest of the year.

Related: Holiday Hiring By the Numbers (Infographic)

Ensure your business isn't guilty of Scrooge-like behavior. Follow these tips to spread customer cheer during the holidays and all year round:

1. Shorten hold times

Hold times are often triggered by issues such as inflexible phone systems that can't scale to handle fluctuating call volumes, improper staffing or utilization of staff, or poorly structured call menus. By decreasing hold times, customers will feel better serviced and may even spread the news about how impressed they were with the experience.

2. Staff up to meet demand

According to the survey, more consumers (46 percent) said they were more likely to call with a customer service question the week after Christmas. Take a look at historical data to better understand when spikes are most likely to occur in your business. Use this knowledge to staff accordingly or implement technology that can handle unexpected surges in demand, making sure you are covered when the phones begin to ring off the hook.

3. Embrace the season

Who knew? Underneath that Grinch-like exterior is a real person who actually likes holiday music. About half (48 percent) of consumers said they prefer holiday music when placed on hold. Just make sure they don't have to hear it for more than a few minutes -- one-third (32 percent) indicated they would hang up when on hold for more than five minutes.

Related: 5 Tips to a Stress-Free Holiday in Your Business

4. Give the gift of resolution

Get customers to the right person, right away. Make sure your staff has the needed information at their fingertips, without having to flip through numerous screens or scripts. The goal is to provide a personalized service experience that speaks to the needs of the customer.

5. Be of good cheer

It turns out your customers are in the holiday spirit after all. In fact, one-third (35 percent) of survey respondents voted "Happy Holidays" as the number-one phrase that warms their heart.

Although they may have had some bad customer service experiences in the past -- almost two-thirds (64 percent) acknowledged losing their temper with a customer service agent within the past year -- one good experience can turn it all around.

Make sure your staff has smiles on their faces (and in their voices) by equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to do their jobs effectively and efficiently. These improved interactions will, in turn, give your customers a new attitude about holiday customer service, resulting in good tidings for you and your company.

Related: 6 Ways to Increase the Success of Your Holiday-Email-Marketing Campaign
Matt Lautz

CEO of Corvisa

As CEO of Corvisa, Matt Lautz is responsible for business development, strategic partnerships and product vision. Lautz previously served as president and CIO for Corvisa. Matt has also served as the CIO for Corvisa's parent company, Novation Companies, Inc., for the past three years during which he has played a key role in the technology strategy of Novation's brands. He is a founder of Corvisa. 

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Customer Service Holidays Grow Your Business Customer Engagement Holiday Hub Christmas Business Circle

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Employee Experience & Recruiting

High Performers Are 400% More Productive Than Average Employees. Keeping Them Takes More Than Money.

The competition for top talent shows no signs of easing, which means the companies that nurture and retain their best performers will come out ahead.

By Ryan Wong

Business News

7 Big Announcements From Google I/O 2023: Google Isn't Holding Back On AI

Along with announcing a new smartphone and tablet during its annual Google I/O developer conference, the company also unveiled a series of AI-powered updates that will be integrated in search, Google Workspace, and more.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Marketing

WordLift AI SEO Tool Shows You How to Enhance You Site's SEO for $79

This AI plugin for Google Sheets could help your business get more traffic.

By Entrepreneur Store

Starting a Business

5 Things You Really Need to Do When Starting Your Own Business

It's wonderful to imagine that when you start a business, you'll instantly be successful. That's not always what the first year of entrepreneurship looks like. Here are five things you can do to jumpstart your momentum.

By Amy M Chambers