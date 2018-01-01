Leo Welder

Leo Welder

Guest Writer
Founder of ChooseWhat.com

Leo Welder is the founder of Austin, TX based ChooseWhat.com, which provides practical, step-by-step guidance to entrepreneurs trying to turn their great idea into a business. In addition to his experience launching his own businesses, Leo has written a thesis on the similarities of all small businesses and has an MBA in Entrepreneurship. He regularly publishes articles on the startup process on the ChooseWhat blog (STARTicles) as well as the Huffington Post.

More From Leo Welder

How We Survived Getting Sued in Our First Year of Business
Legal Advice

How We Survived Getting Sued in Our First Year of Business

The big lesson we learned: Break up your projects, to minimize the pain should one of them get sued.
8 min read
Smart Employers Find Ways to Ease Commuting Woes
employee health

Smart Employers Find Ways to Ease Commuting Woes

Employees who walk or cycle to work are healthier, happier and more productive. Have you made room in your office to store all those bikes?
5 min read
The Pros and Cons of DIY Website vs. Professionally Developed
Websites

The Pros and Cons of DIY Website vs. Professionally Developed

Options for building websites today are abundant, so how can you decide which path is best for you?
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.