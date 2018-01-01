Leslie Jump

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Startup Angels

Leslie Jump has over twenty-five years experience building, advising and investing in new companies, products and brands, in the US and across the globe. She is the Founder and CEO of Startup Angels, a platform to inspire and enable new angel investors across the US and around the world. She is an alumna of St. Johns College (Annapolis, MD/Santa Fe, NM), and serves on its Board of Visitors and Governors.

Here's How Investors Can Help Put the 'United' Back Into 'United States'
Angel Investing

VC funding is abundant in Silicon Valley and a few tech hotspots, while throughout the nation entrepreneurial energy withers for lack of capital.
