Limesh Parekh

Limesh Parekh

CEO, Enjay IT Solutions Ltd

Limesh is the CEO at Enjay IT Solutions. In 1991, Limesh Parkesh commenced his 4-year course in GNIIT. It was his initiation into the world of Information Technology. Soon enough, he was thinking of ways of merge his two great passions, technology and commerce.  With a vision to transform businesses with technology, he co-founded Enjay with his two brothers.

After completing his graduation from Birla College of Commerce, Limesh went on to pursue Chartered Accountancy, a prime course for anyone interested in a career in finance and accounting. However, mid-way through it, Limesh realized that his calling lay elsewhere. Following his instinct, he switched gears, and that changed the course of his career and life.

 As the CEO leading his team, Limesh has created customised solutions for CRM in Marketing, CRM for Sales and CRM for Support, thereby creating a unique Indian company that uses technology to help SMEs to boost sales, enhance ROI and get to know their customers better.

More From Limesh Parekh

#4 Reasons That Show How Far Machine Learning Still Has to Go
Machine Learning

#4 Reasons That Show How Far Machine Learning Still Has to Go

Technology virtuosos like Elon Musk and the late Stephen Hawking have raised concerns about AI, declaring that it will turn out to be a menace to mankind
5 min read
5 Quotes That Show What Customer Service Means to the World's Best Business Leaders
Customer Service

5 Quotes That Show What Customer Service Means to the World's Best Business Leaders

For your company to grow at a sustained pace, the focus cannot shift from customer service to anything else as it is the reason why it was started
5 min read
7 Signs That Your Business Needed a CRM Yesterday
CRM

7 Signs That Your Business Needed a CRM Yesterday

If your organization is missing a usable customer database, it's a sign that you need a CRM system
5 min read
4 Reasons Why Companies are Choosing CRM Over Traditional Marketing tools
CRM

4 Reasons Why Companies are Choosing CRM Over Traditional Marketing tools

CRM offers the perfect tools for accurately collecting, managing and analysing consumer behaviour data to help in creating impactful marketing strategies
4 min read
This Software is Indispensable For the BFSI Segment
BFSI

This Software is Indispensable For the BFSI Segment

CRM offers a huge potential to integrate and channelize the current chaotic functioning of BFSI sector
4 min read
Want to Avoid Duplicating Work? Try These #3 Hacks if You are a Fintech Buff
FinTech

Want to Avoid Duplicating Work? Try These #3 Hacks if You are a Fintech Buff

Technology solutions used at the agency-level to manage smaller teams and processes can be integrated with larger systems (and ERPs) of parent companies
5 min read
How Start-ups Can Benefit by Using Customer Relationship Management
Customer Relationship Management

How Start-ups Can Benefit by Using Customer Relationship Management

Most of the CRMs provide a very effective mobile app, which provides customer information at your fingertips
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.