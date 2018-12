Guest Writer

Co-Founder, Skura Style

Linda Sawyer is the co-Founder and CEO of Skura Style which launched in October 2017. She is the former long-time North America CEO and chairman of Deutsch Advertising and was instrumental in its transformation into one of the leading, premiere agencies in the industry. She is also a recipient of NY Women in Communications' Matrix Award; She was named by Ad Age as one of the ten most powerful women in advertising.