Lindsay Yaw Rogers
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Raw Strategy
Lindsay Yaw Rogers is a brand story strategist and owner of Raw Strategy. She coaches entrepreneurs, athletes and business owners on how to leverage their personal and brand story to stand out, position themselves as a leader and inspire authentic relationships with their customers.
Latest
6 Ways Olympic Athletes Can Leverage Their Journey to Build a Profitable Brand
Post-event and post-career depression befalls the majority of athletes. Here's why, and what they can do to avoid a catastrophic fall from glory.
