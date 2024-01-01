Lisa Zahiya
Bio
Lisa Zahiya is a business strategist and life coach who has grown three seven-figure businesses, and she is now on a mission to help other entrepreneurs reach the million-dollar benchmark. Zahiya weaves traditional coaching techniques promoting an organization’s overall financial health with a unique leadership approach anchored around the mind-body connection. Today, she travels nationally and internationally as a professional dancer, speaker, and coach.
Latest
Scaling to Seven Figures: Five Tips For Success
If you want to scale your business to seven figures, here are some tips to help you navigate the journey.