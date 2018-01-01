Loredana Matei

Loredana Matei

Guest Writer
Founder and Executive Director, Jensen Matthews

Loredana Matei is the founder and Executive Director of Jensen Matthews, a PR agency based in Dubai. Loredana is an international communications professional with 11 years of experience in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

More From Loredana Matei

Shifting PR Priorities: From Press Releases To Value-Driven Partnerships
Public Relations

Shifting PR Priorities: From Press Releases To Value-Driven Partnerships

In a rather optimistic prediction, 2018 may be the year when the press release will slowly die under the knife of a story-driven audience.
4 min read
Five Ways To Anticipate A Reputation Or Communication Crisis
Communication Strategies

Five Ways To Anticipate A Reputation Or Communication Crisis

Communication is the most used and the most common business tool we all have access to, and it is the unofficial way to make or break our deals.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.