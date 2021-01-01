Loren Holland

Co-founder and CEO, GymNation

About Loren Holland

Loren Holland is the co-founder and CEO of GymNation, billed as the UAE’s most affordable gym.

 

Disruptive Change: How Entrepreneurship Is Shaking Up The UAE's Fitness Sector

Startups or early-stage businesses are in the privileged position of being able to adopt a new and fresh approach to their product delivery or operations, completely free of any shackles from legacy, outdated practices, or ways of thinking.
