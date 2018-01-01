Lorna Borenstein

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Grokker.com

Lorna Borenstein is founder and CEO of Grokker, the “be a better you” community-driven content network offering high-quality, expert-led videos in three key wellness areas: yoga, fitness and cooking. Founded in 2012, the idea for Grokker was born while Borenstein traveled with her family. Hoping to utilize the Internet to practice yoga and fitness, she became frustrated with the lack of high-quality content available and the difficulty finding it aggregated in one place.

Previously, Borenstein had been president of publicly-traded Move Inc., as well as held numerous vice president positions at Yahoo! and eBay.

Follow Web Mogul Arianna's Lead, and Breathe!
Health and Wellness

Follow Web Mogul Arianna's Lead, and Breathe!

Remember that a culture of wellness starts at the top. That means you.
4 min read
Employee Wellness Programs Are Due for an Overhaul
Workplace Wellness

Employee Wellness Programs Are Due for an Overhaul

The secret to increased participation is to move it out of the office.
4 min read
3 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Needs to Take Vacation Time
Work-Life Balance

3 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Needs to Take Vacation Time

Not only will a respite allow the leader to renew mind and body, members of the team back in the office can take some initiative.
4 min read
Employee Wellness Programs Need to Get Personal to Succeed
Health

Employee Wellness Programs Need to Get Personal to Succeed

The traditional carrot-and-stick approach is not very effective at getting people to take their health seriously.
4 min read
