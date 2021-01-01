Signing out of account, Standby...
Lorne J. Hofseth
Colorful sweets may look tasty, but some researchers question whether synthetic dyes may pose health risks to your colon and rectum
Sixty percent of the Standard American Diet consists of ultra-processed food, which isn’t great for colon health. Researchers are looking into whether artificial food colors play a role.
