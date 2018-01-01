Lou Casale

Lou Casale is an accomplished PR expert who helps companies express their value and purpose in the world. He is a sought after speaker and columnist on corporate communications, reputation management and digital media. Casale currently serves as the head of communications for Hiscox USA.

4 Things My Inbox Taught Me About the Type of Email Content That Gets Your Attention
Compelling email content can help your business stay top-of-mind among your customers, but make sure your emails aren't getting quickly sent to the junk folder.
The One Person All New Employees Should Get to Know During Their First Week on the Job
Onboarding is critically important to setting new employees up for success.
5 Steps to Help You Prepare for a Challenging Press Interview
The next time you are confronted with a press interview that could go wrong, follow these simple steps to deliver the right message
If Your Sales Pitch Is Missing This Step, You May Miss Out on the Sale
Here's the one thing you can do to move beyond a quick sale and into a long-term partnership.
3 Strategies to Reinvent Your Marketing and PR Playbook
Spark new interest in your brand among new and current customers.
Engage and Inspire Your Team by Talking to Them Outside of Formal Settings
There are a number of ways senior leadership can connect and engage with employees beyond the normal flow of executive communications.
4 Easy Ways to Get Publicity for Your Business
Leverage these simple PR tactics to generate awareness and buzz.
The Top Overlooked Communication Skill of Great Leaders
Having meaningful conversations with your employees is critical to your company's success.
7 Steps to Take When Preparing a Corporate Apology
If your company makes a mistake, there are important steps you should take to ensure you are saying the right things, the right way.
