Lou Solomon

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, Interact

Lou Solomon is CEO of Interact, a communications consultancy that helps business leaders and their teams build authenticity, make connections, earn trust and build influence. She is also an adjunct faculty member at the McColl School of Business at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C.  

More From Lou Solomon

Who's in Your Corner?
Leadership

Surround yourself with a bevy of business professionals to stimulate and inspire you to realize your goals.
5 min read
5 Ways You Can Practice Imperfection
Transparency

Entrepreneurs may start out acknowledging their vulnerabilities but then quickly fall into image management. Here are ways for business leaders to be authentic and cultivate the best from staff.
5 min read
6 Ways to Learn to Radiate Charisma If You Don't Have It at First
Leadership Qualities

Here are the easy-to-implement suggestions of a formerly shy girl who's now a CEO coach.
4 min read
