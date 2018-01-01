Lou Solomon is CEO of Interact, a communications consultancy that helps business leaders and their teams build authenticity, make connections, earn trust and build influence. She is also an adjunct faculty member at the McColl School of Business at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C.
Leadership
Who's in Your Corner?
Surround yourself with a bevy of business professionals to stimulate and inspire you to realize your goals.
Transparency
5 Ways You Can Practice Imperfection
Entrepreneurs may start out acknowledging their vulnerabilities but then quickly fall into image management. Here are ways for business leaders to be authentic and cultivate the best from staff.
Leadership Qualities
6 Ways to Learn to Radiate Charisma If You Don't Have It at First
Here are the easy-to-implement suggestions of a formerly shy girl who's now a CEO coach.