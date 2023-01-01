Lou Taylor
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group
Lou Taylor is the founder and president of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, a leading business management services firm serving some of the biggest names in entertainment. Taylor and her team have provided customized, top-tier accounting solutions to clients for more than 30 years.
New to the C-Suite? Here Are 5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming CEO
For those just beginning the leadership journey, a little insight can go a long way.