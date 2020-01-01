Louise Jacobson

Louise Jacobson is the Managing Partner of Brazen MENA, a MEPRA and PRCA MENA Small Consultancy of the year 2019 and 2020. She has 18 years of experience across all sectors of PR and has worked in Europe and The Middle East. Louise is a MEPRA Strategy Board member, Global Women in PR MENA member and industry awards judge.

A PR Checklist For Entrepreneurs Dealing With The COVID-19 Crisis
Remember this isn't a time to benefit, it's a time to show that you care.
5 min read

