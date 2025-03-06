Luisa Baldini and Louisa Preston
Bio
Luisa Baldini and Louisa Preston are the founders of Composure Media. Drawing on their decades of experience in live broadcasting, they deliver practical communication and presentation training to help individuals, groups, and businesses communicate with clarity and confidence.
Latest
Growth Strategies
These Five Lessons from the World of Broadcasting Could Boost your Business Communication
Whether you're delivering an executive presentation, pitching a business idea, or talking to the media, what you say and how you say it can make or break the opportunity.