Luisa Baldini and Louisa Preston

Bio

Luisa Baldini and Louisa Preston are the founders of Composure Media. Drawing on their decades of experience in live broadcasting, they deliver practical communication and presentation training to help individuals, groups, and businesses communicate with clarity and confidence.

Latest

Growth Strategies

These Five Lessons from the World of Broadcasting Could Boost your Business Communication

Whether you're delivering an executive presentation, pitching a business idea, or talking to the media, what you say and how you say it can make or break the opportunity.

