Luke Summerfield

Luke Summerfield

Guest Writer
Sparking Inspiration with Knowledge.

Each and every day Luke wakes up excited to spark inspiration in others with knowledge. He does this as the director of inbound marketing at Savvy Panda, writing for websites like this and speaking nationally. Find Luke on Google Plus.

More From Luke Summerfield

How to Build a Brand That Attracts Die-Hard Followers
Branding

How to Build a Brand That Attracts Die-Hard Followers

Contrary to many marketer's beliefs, a brand is much more than just a logo and branding is much more than simply pushing that logo in front of someone as many times as possible.
5 min read
The Next Big Thing on the Web: Sites Tailored for You
Marketing

The Next Big Thing on the Web: Sites Tailored for You

Dynamic website personalization is a powerful tool that can boost business.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.