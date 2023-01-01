Lynda Sunshine West
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Action Takers Publishing
She ran away at 5 years old and was gone a week. At 51, she broke through one fear a day for a year. Lynda Sunshine West is the Founder of Action Takers Publishing, a Speaker, 22-Time #1 Int’l Bestselling Author, Contributing Writer at Entrepreneur and Brainz Magazines and Executive Film Producer.
The 9 Dos and Don'ts of Book Signing Events
Book signing events are a great way to promote an author's work, engage with readers and gain new fans — but they can also be intimidating if you're not prepared.