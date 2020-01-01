Lynn Guerin and Jason Lavin

Lynn Guerin is senior partner and CEO of The John R. Wooden Course and the president of Guerin Marketing Services. He has worked with a star roster of clients including IBM, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, Nissan, Acura, Hyundai Motor America, Kia, Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, General Motors and Nestlé Purina.

Jason Lavin is a coach, speaker and CEO with more than 25 years experience enhancing the performance of individuals, teams and organizations. He is the founder and CEO of Golden Communications and President of The John R. Wooden Course.