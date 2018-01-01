M. Rajendran

M. Rajendran

Deputy Managing Director, Middle East/ CEO of UAE, Al Futtaim Willis

M. Rajendran is the Deputy Managing Director- Middle East and CEO of UAE Division at Al Futtaim Wills. Prior to that, he was CEO of AXA Gulf Insurance. He has 28 years of experience at senior levels in both insurance and insurance brokers, with expertise in underwriting, claims, risk management, reinsurance, sales and marketing, and general management. He is a charted insurance broker, holds an AIRM qualification from The Institute of Risk Management and is also an Associate of the Indian Insurance Institute.

More From M. Rajendran

Need To Protect Your Business? Here's How Risk Engineering Can Help
Growth Strategies

Need To Protect Your Business? Here's How Risk Engineering Can Help

Risk engineering makes it easier for you to obtain the right levels of insurance and avoid the higher premiums typical of a risk profile consisting of unknown or unquantified risks.
6 min read
How Employee Benefits Can Help Your Company Attract Top Talent
Health Insurance

How Employee Benefits Can Help Your Company Attract Top Talent

Many companies in the Gulf are offering benefits in an effort to attract top talent and have a more engaged workforce, but is it worth it?
6 min read
Five New Business Insurance Products You Might Need
Business Insurance

Five New Business Insurance Products You Might Need

It's high time for businesses to consider the important question of risk management.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.