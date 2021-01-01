Madhav Dhar

Madhav Dhar

Co-founder and COO, ZāZEN Properties

Madhav Dhar is the co-Founder and COO of ZāZEN Properties. Launched in 2018, ZāZEN Properties is building unique residential developments in established communities of Dubai, catering to the mid-market segment consumer and providing “a community within a building.” 

Latest

Business Connect

A Cut Above: How Developers Can Add Value To Dubai's Real Estate Landscape

The future for private developers who want to thrive in a maturing real estate market is to create a more wholesome or holistic living environment, aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and its pillars. 

