Guest Writer
Managing Director, Move Consultancy

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati writer and entrepreneur. Manar is a Senior Vice President and heads the corporate communications and corporate social responsibility (CSR) division at Abu Dhabi Investment Company. She also manages Move Consultancy, a creative branding and marketing boutique consultancy in Abu Dhabi.

Manar is passionate about CSR and entrepreneurship. In September 2014, she launched Anjez, an initiative to support budding entrepreneurs in the UAE through different networking events and talks organized throughout the year.

Manar has also been the recipient of several honors, which include being named Abu Dhabi Arab Woman of the Year in 2011 and her presence in the list of 100 inspirational individuals in the UAE in 2012 and 2014.

