Manish Khedia
Regional Managing Director-South India, The Executive Centre
Latest
Flexible Workspace Industry: Accelerating the Road To Market Recovery
With the onset of the hybrid work model, organizations are planning for workspaces where they can scale up and scale down with ease accommodating new work cultures and schedules
More Authors You Might Like
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO
-
-
Jared Easley
VP of Content and Community
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Cara Sloman
executive vice president at Nadel Phelan, Inc.
-
Bobby Barr
Business Growth Strategist