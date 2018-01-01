Manish Khera

Founder & CEO, Happy
A powerhouse of microfinance and micropayments knowledge, Manish Khera is the CEO and Founder of Happy, one of India’s most innovative loan facilitators. He spearheads operations at the organization and devises the overall strategy, ideates new products and offerings and leads the fund raising initiatives. With over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial sector, he has been an investor and advisor to several banking, technology and impact related ventures.

Major Trends Witnessed this year in Fintech
Major Trends Witnessed this year in Fintech

Let's check the sector has been growing with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22% – or about three-times the GDP growth rate of the country
Has Indian Fintech Startups Contributed to Financial Inclusion in India?
Has Indian Fintech Startups Contributed to Financial Inclusion in India?

From cashless economy to the use of mobile banking it was all new for India but Fintech revolution has changed it all
Watch Out For These Hiring Trends in The Fintech Industry
Watch Out For These Hiring Trends in The Fintech Industry

In the days to come, blockchain is expected to completely overhaul the financial services industry by becoming dominant
How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate
How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate

As NBFCs target MSMEs for lending, here's what you can do to get your loan approved
