Mark Peter Davis is a venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur, author and community organizer. He is the founder of Interplay Ventures, an investment and incubation firm based in New York City. Davis is also the author of The Fundraising Rules, a handbook designed to help entrepreneurs raise capital, and the founder of both the Columbia Venture Community and the New York Venture Community. You can follow his blog at mpd.me.

How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You
Working with friends can provide a fulfilling career and satisfy your need for a social life beyond the office -- especially if you're a parent.
3 min read
Why Hoping You Fail Is How I Wish You the Best
Failing is the soul crushing stage you must pass through to ever appreciate success.
2 min read
Re-Integrating Founders: Becoming Normal Again
What to do after you founded your company. It can be tricky to find some kind of normalcy.
4 min read
What's The Value of An Idea?
A good idea can change put a great team on an entirely different trajectory.
3 min read
You Can't Control Speed at Scale
Managing the sequence of activities keeps focus on producing the right things first.
3 min read
Be a Team-First Manager and Watch Your Customer Service Soar
Team-centric organizations will inevitably become customer-centric as well.
4 min read
