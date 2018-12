Guest Writer

Venture Capitalist + Incubator

Mark Peter Davis is a venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur, author and community organizer. He is the founder of Interplay Ventures , an investment and incubation firm based in New York City. Davis is also the author of The Fundraising Rules , a handbook designed to help entrepreneurs raise capital, and the founder of both the Columbia Venture Community and the New York Venture Community . You can follow his blog at mpd.me