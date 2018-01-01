Marc Rosenberg

Marc Rosenberg

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, The Edge Desk

Marc Rosenberg is an innovator in product development and marketing and the creator of The Edge Desk, the world's only kneeling desk.  Most recently, Rosenberg and his design team launched The Edge Desk through a Kickstarter campaign that generated nearly $500,000, with sales of 1,500 desks in 41 countries in 42 days. Earlier in his career, Rosenberg was a vp of marketing at Hasbro, marketing high-profile toys like Furby. He has been interviewed by leading media outlets, includingThe Today Show, the Associated Press, CNBC, CNN, Wired, Huffington Post and others.


 

More From Marc Rosenberg

So, What's Harder? Taking on Kickstarter, Launching a Startup After Age 50 or Fighting Cancer?
Challenges

So, What's Harder? Taking on Kickstarter, Launching a Startup After Age 50 or Fighting Cancer?

An entrepreneur who convinced 1,500 people in 41 countries to back his product, then fought cancer, is mulling the answer.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.