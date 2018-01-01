Marcie Geffner

Week 4: Calculate the Startup Costs

You need money to start a new business--but how much exactly? Here are eight easy ways to do the math.
How Much Money Do You Need?
You need money to start a new business--but how much exactly? Here are eight easy ways to do the math.
Extra Credit
Hiring students as part-time or short-term employees
Going Places
Leasing a location
Power Up

5 hot ways to profit for your PC...even if you're not a techno-wiz
Here Come The Profits

Making wedding dreams come true is a piece of cake for bridal consultants.
Electric Avenues

Telecommunications reform breaks down old barriers and creates new opportunities.
Field Of Dreams

Success comes naturally for a new crop of herb farmers.
Prescription For Success

Medical billing services are just what the doctor ordered.
Rags To Riches

For consignment clothing entrepreneurs, everything old is profitable again.
Shoestring Startups

24 businesses you can start for $3,000 or less.
House Calls

Build a profitable home-inspection service from the ground up.
