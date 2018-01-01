Marcie Geffner

Week 4: Calculate the Startup Costs
You need money to start a new business--but how much exactly? Here are eight easy ways to do the math.
Finance
How Much Money Do You Need?
Growth Strategies
Extra Credit
Hiring students as part-time or short-term employees
Starting a Business
Going Places
Leasing a location
Power Up
5 hot ways to profit for your PC...even if you're not a techno-wiz
Here Come The Profits
Making wedding dreams come true is a piece of cake for bridal consultants.
Electric Avenues
Telecommunications reform breaks down old barriers and creates new opportunities.
Field Of Dreams
Success comes naturally for a new crop of herb farmers.
Prescription For Success
Medical billing services are just what the doctor ordered.
Rags To Riches
For consignment clothing entrepreneurs, everything old is profitable again.
Shoestring Startups
24 businesses you can start for $3,000 or less.
House Calls
Build a profitable home-inspection service from the ground up.