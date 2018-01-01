Maria Elena Duron

Maria Elena Duron is a connector, trainer and coach. Small Business Owners that work with Maria Elena develop a profitable relationship building system, appeal to their brand advocates, and increase sales. Take the uncertainty out of how your personal and business brand delivers business -Get Your Checklist.

How to Say 'No' Without Feeling Guilty
Ready for Anything

How to Say 'No' Without Feeling Guilty

What you spend your time on the most, is what matters most to you.
4 min read
How Small Business Networking Strengthens Your Personal Brand
Networking

How Small Business Networking Strengthens Your Personal Brand

Networking can be defined as the building, maintaining and developing of relationships.
4 min read
How to Use Your Soft Skills to Make a Hard Difference
Skills

How to Use Your Soft Skills to Make a Hard Difference

Soft skills are desired traits from team members and employees, yet they are also cited in becoming a scarce skill set.
5 min read
Email Is a Relationship and a Conversation
Email Marketing

Email Is a Relationship and a Conversation

Here are three tips to get started.
4 min read
3 Powerful Ways to Say 'Thank You'
Communications

3 Powerful Ways to Say 'Thank You'

A simple note of appreciation can go a long way with employees and clients alike. Here's how to do it right.
3 min read
