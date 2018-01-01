Maria Orozova

Maria Orozova

Guest Writer
President and Creative Director The MOD Studio marketing house
Austin-based, serial entrepreneur Maria Orozova is president and creative director of marketing house The MOD Studio, and founder of MODpaper, Maria has first-hand experience with working with her husband on daily business projects -- successfully. Her husband, Scott Thomas, is the president of revenue growth agency Intelechy Group, and both agencies recently teamed up to offer a broader scope of services to their clients (Exclusive Resorts, Lexus, Circuit of the Americas, Dell, Four Seasons Residences, Woodhouse Day Spas Corporate, etc.) Embracing the new Agency Ecosystem, The MOD Studio’s creative services are now complemented by Intelechy’s marketing capabilities.

More From Maria Orozova

5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work
Working with a Spouse

5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work

Support each other unconditionally, stay attentive to each other's needs, embrace compromise and keep in mind that even if you are a CEO, you are a spouse above all
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.